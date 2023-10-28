Singanamala: Kalava Srinivasulu takes dig at YSRCP bus yatra

Singanamala (Anantapur) : Ex-Minister and TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu had a dig at the YSRCP leaders, stating that the bus yatra they undertook as fake and fictitious.

Addressing the constituency level party meeting of Singanamala on Friday, Kalava expressed his indignation at the fake love exhibited by the YSRCP for social justice communities. He criticised that the ruling party Ministers have no moral right to talk about emancipation of backward communities. He released black balloons into the air to express his protest at the meeting venue. He described the bus yatra as the yatra of betrayers, who ditched SC, ST and BC communities.

The TDP leader pointed out the State is reeling and being crushed under four dominating ‘Reddy’ leaders, adding that YV Subba Reddy, Vijaya Sai Reddy, Sajjala Gopala Reddy and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy are the kingpins of YSRCP misrule. He said this coterie is ruling the roost. Ministers, who have no say in their ministries, shamelessly participating in the bus yatras. The welfare of the weaker sections had been ignored during the four years of YSRCP misrule and SC, ST and BC corporations had been financially drained and no funds for their welfare had been allotted, he stated.

Kalava alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his capitalist and feudal tendencies has been suppressing SC, ST and BCs in the party. The CM by limiting party tickets to BCs in local bodies had denied opportunities to them to an extent of 16,000 posts in the State. He claimed that it was TDP, which developed agriculture labourers as farmers by purchasing private lands and distributing them to agriculture labourers. He said that such good works which happened during TDP tenure is totally absent in the present YSRCP dispensation.