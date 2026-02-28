SPMVV signs pact with CCRH for joint research on homeopathic treatment

Tirupati: An MoU was signed between the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday to launch a collaborative research project titled “Integrative Network Pharmacology of Homeopathic Medicines for the Treatment of Chronic Diseases.”

The joint initiative aims to promote scientific validation, translational research, and academic exchange between the two institutions.

The project will focus on exploring integrative approaches and strengthening evidence-based research in the treatment of chronic diseases. Representing CCRH at the signing ceremony were Dr G R Reddy, Officer In-Charge, Clinical Research Unit (Homoeopathy), Tirupati; Dr G V Narasimha Kumar, Research Officer (Pharmacology), Kolkata; and Dr Digvijay Verma, Research Officer (Food Science), CCRH Headquarters. SPMVV was represented by Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof R Usha.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen research capacity, encourage innovation in integrative medicine, and contribute to evidence-based therapeutic approaches for chronic illnesses.