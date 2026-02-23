Sports help build fitness, competitive spirit: Collector

TIRUPATI: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the Central and State governments are taking steps to promote sports and added that students who take part in games from a young age can reach higher levels in the future.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the State-level SAAP Chess League held on Sunday at Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati under the aegis of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and others attended the event. Certificates and medals were presented to the winners.

The Collector said governments are encouraging sports along with education and that improved facilities have been created at the complex for basketball, badminton and rifle shooting.

He noted that State-level chess competitions are being organised in Tirupati for winners of district-level events conducted by SAAP.

He stressed the need to further strengthen sports infrastructure across the district and said steps are being taken in that direction.

Sports help students develop competitiveness, mental well-being and physical fitness, he added, urging students to set goals in sports and work towards them.

Dr Venkateswar also said that despite having a large population, India needs to win more Olympic medals. He cited examples of archers from northeastern States, chess players from Tamil Nadu, and noted that sportspersons from the Telugu States such as P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have achieved international success.

The Collector called on parents to encourage children interested in sports.

Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, TDP leader B Sridhar Varma, District Sports Authority Officer N Sasidhar, officials, school games representatives, sportspersons and parents were present.