Sri City echoes with Vishnu Sahasranama chanting

Tirupati: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam and a few devotional keertanas were performed by Gayatri Nagar Mahila Bhakti Brundam from Sullurpet on Saturday after the customary puja to Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy in Sri City. They performed bhajan, infusing the surroundings with the profound resonance of Harinama Sankeertans.



Vakacharla Sushma presented Veena recital. With the keerthana ‘Sakthi Sahita Ganapati’ in Hamsadhwani ragam, she began the recital, followed by a few keerthanas and Lingashtakam. The ideal fusion of melody and cadence was evident in her presentation. The event was organised under the auspices of Srivani (Sri City’s Spiritual and Literary Forum). Besides Sri City employees, people from surrounding villages participated in the programme. Devotees expressed their pleasure to have the darshan of the Lord and take the blessings.