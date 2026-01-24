Sri City hosts standardisation awareness and signs MoU with FSME

Sri City: Sri City partnered with FSME India and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for a sensitisation programme on quality standards. The event urged industries to adopt national norms for better compliance and growth.

Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy lauded BIS's initiative. It promotes collaboration and India's quality drive. Led by BIS Joint Director A Sai Koushik (AP Division), the session covered standards for trade, consumer safety, global edge, Quality Control Orders, ISI marks, hallmarking, and the BIS Care App.

Aligned with India's National Strategy for Standardisation, it empowered MSMEs through awareness and certification aid.

Sri City and FSME inked an MoU, signed by Dr Sannareddy and FSME President A P K Reddy. It targets industrial growth, skill training, SME integration, vendor development, tech transfer, job melas, and ties to FSME's Srikalahasthi SME park.

Dr Sannareddy linked it to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision for youth, SMEs, and inclusive progress. Reddy highlighted job creation and Andhra Pradesh's industrial model.