Sri City mourns the loss of Ratan Tata

Tirupati: Sri City deeply mourned the passing of Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, a towering icon of Indian industry and philanthropy. Paying rich tributes to the legendary figure, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, expressed profound grief, stating, “India has lost a visionary, whose legacy will inspire generations.” Dr Sannareddy recalled Tata’s visit to Sri City on April 16, 2019, during which he praised the city, saying, “Sri City is a perfect example of what can be achieved with dedication and sincerity.”

These words continue to inspire the entire Sri City community, motivating them to uphold the high standards that Tata epitomised throughout his life, Sannareddy said.