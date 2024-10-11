Live
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
- Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island
Sri City mourns the loss of Ratan Tata
Tirupati: Sri City deeply mourned the passing of Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, a towering icon of Indian industry and philanthropy. Paying rich tributes to the legendary figure, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, expressed profound grief, stating, “India has lost a visionary, whose legacy will inspire generations.” Dr Sannareddy recalled Tata’s visit to Sri City on April 16, 2019, during which he praised the city, saying, “Sri City is a perfect example of what can be achieved with dedication and sincerity.”
These words continue to inspire the entire Sri City community, motivating them to uphold the high standards that Tata epitomised throughout his life, Sannareddy said.
