Start Flamingo Festival preparations immediately: Collector

Tirupati: DistrictCollector and Chairman of the District Tourism Council (DTC) Dr S Venkateswar directed officials to begin immediate preparations for the successful conduct of Flamingo Festival–2026. A review meeting was held at the Tirupati Collectorate on Friday with Forest and Tourism officials along with Sullurpeta RDO Kiranmayi.

The Collector said that the annual Flamingo Festival held around Pulicat Lake should be planned in a more systematic and coordinated manner for 2026.

He instructed officials to prepare a detailed micro plan, finalise the festival dates, outline the programmes, assess tourism facilities, and plan the venues. He also emphasised the need to focus on arrangements in the Pulicat–Nelapattu region.

Dr Venkateswar asked all departments to work together to make the festival one of the major tourism events of the state. He directed each department to prepare and submit their action plans without delay. He also suggested producing a promotional video or teaser to support festival publicity.

Conservator of Forests C Selvam, District Forest Officer V Saibaba, Regional Tourism Director Dr R Ramana Prasad, Sullurupeta Divisional Forest Officer Harika, and other officials were present.