Strictly implement rule of reservation: BC panel chief

Tirupati: BC Commission chairperson A Sankarnarayana categorically said that erasing of inequalities in the society is the motto of the Commission.

Members of the commission including Marakkagari Krishnappa, Venkata Sathya Deivakar Pakki, Avvaru Musalaiah and secretary D Chandrasekhar Raju headed by retired Justice A Sanakarnarayana were in Tirupati on Monday as part of their two-day visit in the district.

The Commission held a public hearing on the pleas of various castes at Padamavathi Mahila University where in representatives of 24 castes including Chethada Sri Vaishnava, Pusala, Rajaka, Nayee Brahmana, Salivahana, Medari etc attended and the committee received about 177 petitions. Members of Piramalai Kallar Devar caste demanded that they should be included in BCs.

The leaders of some castes brought to the notice of the committee that sadly people were still continuing the using of caste names (Pinjari, Uppara, Pichiguntla etc.,) to abuse each other and sought action against this.

They also sought the committee to revive the ancient tradition of opening Tirumala temple doors by Sannidhi Golla after Dasari caste person blows the conch in front of temple every day and also to conduct census of BC people in the State.

After receiving pleas, the committee chairperson said that 52% (about 139 castes) of the State population constituted the BCs and the State government has constituted a permanent committee for their welfare.

He assured to attend to the grievances of representatives of different castes.

The Committee held a meeting with district officials to review the implementation of schemes and other initiatives for the development of the BCs at Padmavathi Guest House and stressed on the need for implementation of rule of reservation in the district scrupulously.

Senior district officials led by Collector M Harinarayan explained on the implementation of various welfare schemes under government's flagship programme Navaratnalu and other initiatives taken for the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs) in the district.

Joint Collector (Welfare) Rajasekhar, Tirupati Additional SP Supraja, district welfare officer Kushbu Kotari and other officials were present.

In the evening, the committee held a meeting with TTD officials at the Padmavathi Guest House on implementation of rule of reservation and later received representations from various TTD employees' associations.