SVIMS calls for greater awareness on congenital heart disease in children

Tirupati: SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar underlined the urgent need to increase awareness about congenital heart diseases in children. He noted that in India, nearly eight out of every 1,000 newborns are likely to be born with heart defects, and almost 90 per cent of these children may require surgical intervention.

As part of the Children’s Day celebrations on Friday, the Department of CT Surgery at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) launched a two-day poster exhibition titled 'Padilam Padilam Pasi Hridayam' – awareness on Congenital Heart Diseases in Children.

The exhibition, set up at the OPD block of Sri Padmavathi Hospital, will be open from 9 am to 5 pm for patients, visitors, and medical students. Addressing the gathering, Dr Kumar said some children born with heart defects may require three to four surgeries depending on the severity of their condition.

However, with timely treatment, he assured that they can lead healthy and fulfilling lives. He stressed the need to spread awareness among the public.

In memory of his parents, Suseelamma and Srinadha Rao, Dr Kumar established “Srinadha Sahrudaya Sahiti,” through which the book 'Padilam Padilam Pasi Hridayam' was published. The book explains, in simple language, why congenital heart diseases occur, how they can be identified, and the types of surgeries available.

Prof RVS Satyanarayana of SVU Engineering College urged medical students to innovate and make use of artificial intelligence in developing advanced medical equipment, aligning with the national vision of a developed India. Dean Dr Alok Sachan appreciated the effort taken by the CT Surgery Department in organising an informative poster exhibition under the guidance of the Director. Cardiology head Dr Rajasekhar added that diagnosing congenital heart diseases has become easier with the advent of echocardiography.

Several senior doctors, including Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla, Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr J Radha, Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Dr Koti Reddy, Dr K Madhavi, Dr Sudha Rani, and others participated.