SVIMS cancer hospital to be developed as regional cancer centre

Tirupati: TTD Trust Board Chairman and Chancellor of SVIMS YV Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed towards the development of SVIMS.

The taking over of the Institute by the TTD was a step in that direction. All the old equipment in various departments which are essential in patient care will be replaced with the new equipment.

He took part in the inauguration of a Rs 5-crore worth medical equipment donated to SVIMS jointly by 'Doctors for You' (DFY), a forum of medical students and doctors, along with HDFC Bank on Friday. The equipment included 10 high end multipara monitors, 20 mid-range multi-para monitors and 50 pulse oximeters, 10 ventilators, one neo-natal ventilator, 25 dialysis machines, two ultrasound machines and many other hi-fi medical gadgets.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said that the existing 100-bed cancer hospital in SVIMS will be developed as a regional cancer centre with 300 beds. Reddy asked the 'DFY' to extend its help in identifying potential donors for donating medical equipment for the cancer centre and also through CSR funds. The goal is to make the hospital the best medicare destination to the poor and needy.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy also attended the programme as a chief guest and lauded the gesture of DFY and HDFC Bank in donating useful equipment for the institute. Making political comments, he criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for describing the Chief Minister as more dangerous than coronavirus.

The Chief Minister has been doing yeomen service to the people on all fronts and criticising him unnecessarily has become a daily routine for Naidu, he commented.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that the future of SVIMS will be brighter as the TTD was committed to develop the institute on all aspects. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy felt that voluntary organisations should step in to help the SVIMS by providing all necessary infrastructure to strengthen it further.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, TTD JEOs V Veerabrahmam, Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, DFY Director Dr Rajat Jain, HDFC cluster head Srikanth Reddy and others took part in the programme.