SVIMS conducts free medical camp, cancer screening at Perumallapalle

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in collaboration with the Retired Employees’ Welfare Association organised a free super speciality medical camp and cancer screening programme at Perumallapalle village in Tirupati Rural on Saturday.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr R V Kumar, along with leaders of the Retired Employees’ Welfare Association., G Subramanyam Reddy, Ramamurthy Reddy, Kumara Swamy Reddy, and Tirumala Reddy participated in the event. Former SVIMS Deputy Director Y Venkatarami Reddy and other retired officials were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kumar explained the importance of early cancer detection, especially among women, stating that timely diagnosis can lead to successful treatment. “Every woman deserves to be healthy, and identifying cancer in its initial stages can help in effective prevention,” he said.

He noted that SVIMS has earned recognition across the State for its comprehensive oncology services — medical, surgical, and radiation oncology — under one roof. “We also offer free treatment for eligible patients through the Aarogyasri health scheme. Women should come forward without fear and utilise the Pink Bus services for early cancer screening,” he added.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, Dr Kumar mentioned that, with the support of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the State government, nearly 15,000 women have already undergone free cancer screening through the mobile Pink Bus service.

The camp at Perumallapalle provided free consultations and medicines to 215 individuals, while 74 women underwent cancer screening through the Pink Bus facility.