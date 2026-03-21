SVIMS doctor receives Kala Ratna award

Tirupati: Dr BCM Prasad, Senior Professor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), has received the Kala Ratna Award for the year 2026 from the Andhra Pradesh State Government. The award was presented under the aegis of the State Creative and Cultural Committee, Language and Culture Department, as part of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi awards.

The award was presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday in recognition of Dr Prasad’s distinguished medical services in the field of neuroscience. On this occasion, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar congratulated Dr Prasad on Friday. Head of the Medicine Department and Senior Grade Professor Dr Alladi Mohan, Head of the Neurosurgery Department Dr VV Ramesh Chandra, and other faculty members were present. Dr Prasad has been serving in the Neurosurgery Department at SVIMS, Tirupati, for over two decades. Under his guidance, many young doctors have pursued super-specialty medical education. He has also performed several complex surgeries and contributed to saving the lives of many patients through his medical service.