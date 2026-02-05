SVIMS emerges as lifeline for cancer patients in R’seema: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD in-charge Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, has emerged as a major support system for cancer patients in the Rayalaseema region by providing world-class and state-of-the-art medical services at all stages of the disease.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day on Wednesday, SVIMS along with Siddha Clinical Research Unit organised a cancer awareness rally, release of posters and pamphlets, and a poster exhibition on its campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah said that an Advanced Cancer Care Building is nearing completion at SVIMS and will be inaugurated shortly. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore, the facility will have 300 beds, five intensive care units (ICUs), and ultra-modern medical equipment. He said a team of highly qualified and experienced doctors is available at SVIMS to provide effective cancer treatment from the early stage to advanced stage.

He also highlighted the free cancer screening services being provided to rural populations through two Pink Buses. These buses help in early detection of cancer. So far, 730 screening camps have been conducted, screening 42,609 people.

SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said people need not panic about cancer, as it can be completely cured if detected early. He said SVIMS has been offering cancer treatment for the past 20 years and has modernised its Surgical, Radiation and Medical Oncology departments with the support of TTD. Cancer treatment is provided free under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme, with additional support through the Pranadanam Scheme.

Doctors including Dr Ram, Dr Subramanian, Dr H Narendra, Dr Bhargavi, Dr Pranabandhu Das, Dr Deepti and Dr Aditya, Dr Koti Reddy, Dr K Samraj and others took part in the awareness programme.