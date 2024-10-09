SVIMS set for major expansion to provide holistic healthcare

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is set for a significant upgrade with the construction of a new cardio-neuro block slated to cost approximately Rs 100 crore.

The ambitious project, which aims to bolster healthcare services in the region, is expected to be completed within the next 18 to 24 months.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Director cum Vice-Chancellor of SVIMS, Dr R V Kumar, elaborated on various ongoing initiatives at the institute.

He explained that the new block would enable SVIMS to provide more comprehensive services across its cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurology and neurosurgery departments. “Once the project is completed, we can offer holistic treatment options under one roof, further enhancing patient care,” he stated. SVIMS has already performed around 200 heart surgeries this year, the highest among government sector in the State. Dr Kumar emphasised that this number could increase significantly once the heart-lung machine, sponsored by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) comes in.

The institute has also made strides in organ transplantation, having successfully conducted two liver transplants and several live kidney transplants. While SVIMS is equipped for cadaver transplants, logistical issues like organ transport have been a challenge. To address this, the institute has been conducting organ donation awareness camps to encourage more donors and streamline the process.

Simultaneously, the entire old hospital building is undergoing a major renovation with an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. Another key project is Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology, which is in its final stages and likely to be ready by November this year. The Rs 324 crore facility will have 14 centres of excellence related to cancer treatment, ranging from early cancer screening to advanced palliative care, making it a comprehensive cancer care centre.

The Director said that SVIMS is benefiting from several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to upgrade its equipment and services. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is donating a new CT scan machine, while the SBI will provide equipment to the ophthalmology department. An MRI machine has also been ordered and will be installed within the next four months. Additionally, an advanced Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) will be set up within six months and a PET scan machine is

in the pipeline.

There has been a marked increase in patient turnout at the medical college hospital, attributed to a policy shift in partnership with the TTD. SVIMS now offers free services for various treatments, including fever management, deliveries and cataract operations. On the academic front, SVIMS is set to introduce several new postgraduate courses. MD seats in Obstetrics, Paediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Psychiatry are expected to be available by the next academic year. Although the institute offers super-speciality courses in various disciplines, postgraduate courses in broad specialities are limited to general medicine and general surgery. SVIMS is also making strides in palliative care by offering hospice services at a nominal price of Rs 3,000 per day, providing a room and round-the-clock care. This initiative has received a positive response, providing much-needed relief to terminally ill patients and their families.