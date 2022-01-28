SVIMS will be developed as world-class hospital: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy

Tirupati: Under the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD-run SVIMS super specialty hospital will be developed soon into a world-class Hospital, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. Inaugurating the newly constructed Paying (special) rooms at SVIMS on Thursday, the Chairman said SVIMS was handed over by the state government to TTD after amending legislation to provide quality medicare service to poor and needy.

"TTD has now modernised 95 rooms in SVIMS into paying rooms. 30 out of these 95 paying rooms include 28 single AC and 2 deluxe AC that were commissioned today. Remaining 65 rooms will be handed over by TTD Engineering Department by February-end," he added.

He said TTD has spent Rs 70 lakh towards the modernisation of rooms and added the new Emergency Block will be ready in the next six months and some of the OPs will be diverted into this building to avoid delay in the existing OP block.

The Chairman said SVIMS also has acquired accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH) and houses the biggest dialysis unit. As a Covid Hospital, SVIMS provided an exemplary service to patients during the high times, he maintained. TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, Dr Ram, SE Venkateswarulu and VGO Manohar were also present.