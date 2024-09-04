Swachhata Pakhwada: Selfie booth inaugurated at NSU

Tirupati: In an innovative move to promote cleanliness and sustainability, National Sanskrit University (NSU) inaugurated an eco-themed selfie booth on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada initiative.

The booth, located at the heart of the campus, aims to inspire students, staff and visitors to actively participate in the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan through creative and engaging methods.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Speaking on the occasion, he said that cleanliness is not only maintaining personal and public health but also in preserving the environment for future generations. “This selfie booth serves as a visual reminder of our commitment to cleanliness and we hope it motivates everyone to take small but impactful steps in making our campus and our nation cleaner,” he said.

The booth, adorned with Swachhta-themed props, has become an instant hit among students, who are encouraged to take selfies and share them on social media using the hashtag #SwachhtaPakhwadaNSU.

Alongside the selfie booth, various activities are being organised to engage the university community, including a cleanliness drive, plantation of saplings and workshops on sustainable living. Participants also had the opportunity to enter a selfie contest, with prizes awarded for the most creative and meaningful photos. NSS programme coordinator Dr A Chandulal, programme officer Dr S Vaishnavi, Deans Prof Rajanikant Shukla and Prof Dakshinamurthy Sarma among others were present.