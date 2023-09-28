Live
- Father of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan passes away at 98
- NMDC hosts Vigilance Awareness Week campaign
- SUMUM conducts first Plasma Exchange therapy in Odisha
- LuLu plans Rs 3,500-cr investment in TS over 3 years
- BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen
- CWS Hospital in Rourkela is ailing
- Waheeda Rehman’s first performance as dancer was in Berhampur in 1952
- Rangareddy: Anganwadis should not be neglected, says TPCC General Secretary
- World Rabies Day
- Rangareddy: Roads, sewerage turn colonies into ponds of filth in Jalpally
Taj Tirupati bags best 5-Star hotel award
Tirupati: The Taj Tirupati bagged the Best 5-Star Hotel in Andhra Pradesh award as well as the Chef Bhaskar won the Best Chef award at the state annual Tourism Excellence Awards-2023 presented by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Government of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Wednesday.
Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R K Roja presented the awards at a ceremony held in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Hotel’s general manager Manoj Mishra and owner Rajasekhar Reddy accepted the Best 5-Star Hotel in Andhra Pradesh award on behalf of the hotel while Chef Bhaskar received his award.
