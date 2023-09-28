Taj Tirupati bags best 5-Star hotel award

Tirupati: The Taj Tirupati bagged the Best 5-Star Hotel in Andhra Pradesh award as well as the Chef Bhaskar won the Best Chef award at the state annual Tourism Excellence Awards-2023 presented by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority and Government of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Wednesday.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R K Roja presented the awards at a ceremony held in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Hotel’s general manager Manoj Mishra and owner Rajasekhar Reddy accepted the Best 5-Star Hotel in Andhra Pradesh award on behalf of the hotel while Chef Bhaskar received his award.