Tallapudi will be developed as an ideal village said V Vijayasai Reddy

Tallapudi (Nellore district) : YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said that Tallapudi village will be transformed as an ideal village by providing all infrastructure facilities.

As part of his 3-day visit to Nellore district, the MP visited his native village Tallapudi in Muthukuru mandal along with Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Tirupati MP Gurumurthy on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP stated that he was determined to transform the Tallapudi as an ideal village by initiating various development programmes.

He said that already Rs 15 crore worth works were progressing at various stages and another Rs 15 crore worth works such as development of irrigation canals, roads, drains, solar power lights, walking track, convention centre, community hall and village tank would be taken up in coming 6 months.

He said that government has sanctioned Primary Health Centre (PHC) to the village and works would be initiated soon.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to uplift downtrodden sections by initiating various welfare measures. On the occasion, the MP recollected his childhood days and how he spent his life along with his friends in the village.

Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Gurumurthy have assured to allocate more funds for development of Tallapudi village. Later, the MP conducted a meeting with Joint Collector N Kurmanath over the development works in the village and urged the officials to send proposals immediately.