Tarang-2026 concludes grandly at Sri Rama Engineering College

The annual cultural fest Tarang-2026 concluded grandly at Sri Rama Engineering College, located on Karakambadi Road, on the second day with vibrant cultural programs. Students of the college enthusiastically participated in various events and showcased their talents through skits, traditional and western dances, and other artistic performances. Students also presented an attractive ramp walk wearing traditional costumes representing different states of India.

Speaking on the occasion, College Director Mannem Aravind Kumar Reddy said that the annual fest is organized every year to encourage the hidden talents of students and that students actively participate with great enthusiasm during the two-day celebrations.

The event was attended by College Chairman Mannem Rami Reddy, Secretary Mannem Ramasubba Reddy, Director Mannem Aravind Kumar Reddy, Principal Dr. K. Jayachandra, Vice-Principal Dr. N. Vasu, Convener Dr. R. Nagendra, along with faculty members and students.