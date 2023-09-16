TDP cadres stage relay hunger strikes across Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool/Nandyal : Condemning the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the party leaders and cadres on Friday staged relay hunger fasts across Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Addressing the relay hunger fast at Peddakadabur in Kurnool district, Mantralayam in-charge Tikka Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with an ill intention to harass Naidu, filed false and fabricated cases. He said several students, who took training in skill development corporation, were now placed in the highest positions.

He said the people were watching every development and they are waiting for the right time to teach a befitting lesson to Jagan. He said the party was getting huge response from all sections of people and they were voluntarily coming out and participating in the relay hunger strikes. He said the entire nation was opposing the arrest of Naidu.

He said that they will continue relay hunger strike till Naidu is released from the prison. On the other hand, the leaders also participated in the relay hunger strike at Krishna Giri and Veldurthy mandals. Women folks also participated in hunger strike at Kowthalam and said Naidu was a spotless leader.

The YSRC government, unable to digest the growing popularity of Naidu and Lokesh, was trying to malign his image, they said and added TDP would come to power in 2024 elections with a thumping majority.

In a similar manner, Muslims also offered prayers to almighty to bless good health and courage to Naidu in this hour of crisis. The community people also participated in the relay hunger strike at Srisailam.