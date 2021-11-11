TDP leaders' arrest generates political heat in Kuppam

Tirupati: Kuppam town has been boiling with severe political heat that generated after the withdrawal of nominations which TDP alleged as a farce. After the filing of FIR against 19 TDP leaders on Tuesday following the complaint given by Municipal Commissioner V S Chittibabu, high drama took place at BVN hotel in the town where party leaders from outside were staying.



Police entered the hotel in the night and took former Minister N Amaranatha Reddy and Chittoor Parliament in-charge Pulivarthi Nani into custody as they were earlier asked to leave the place.

TDP cadres raised serious objection over the incident and raised slogans against the police at the hotel. The TDP leaders were taken in a police vehicle and former Minister Amaranatha Reddy was left at his residence in Palamaner and Nani at his Chittoor residence and they were placed under house arrest. When police went to arrest TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu around 1 am, he argued with them about his rights as a legislator. He even pointed out that several YSRCP MLAs were in the town itself. Later, he was also shifted to Chittoor. Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the developments and criticised the government's attitude to make the election one-sided and in its favour.

Nimmala Ramanaidu, Nani, BN Rajasimhulu and other leaders addressed the media in Chittoor and demanded that the police send Ministers, YSRCP MLAs, MLCs and other leaders out of Kuppam before 1 pm on Wednesday failing which they will organise 'Chalo Kuppam to save Democracy.' On Wednesday evening, corporator R C Munikrishna, TDP leaders B L Sanjay, Pushpavathi, Chinna Babu and others have started from Tirupati to Kuppam as per the party call. They demanded that the authorities conduct polls as per the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Amaranatha Reddy managed to reach Kuppam again in the evening where he addressed the media. He made it clear that they will always be available to the people of the town and no police could stop them. People also should observe the developments and how the ruling party has been acting undemocratically. He flayed the arrest of TDP leaders on Tuesday night and later he left for Bengaluru.

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy and others have participated in a door-to-door campaign on Wednesday while TDP leaders Gajula Khadar Basha and some former MLAs took part in the campaign for the party candidates.

Party sources said that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will be arriving in Kuppam on Thursday and will stay there till the campaigning ends. This is expected to give a big boost to the party cadre at this crucial juncture.