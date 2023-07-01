TDP will create 20Lakh jobs to youth: Lokesh

GUDUR (TIRUPATI DIST): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the coming TDP government will invite industries on a large-scale to create 20 lakh job opportunities to the youth.

‘’In the YSRCP rule the future of the youth is under threat. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely damaged the future of the youth,” he said with serious concern while interacting with the villagers of Varagali in Gudur Assembly constituency during his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra on Friday.

The Chief Minister has totally failed in fulfilling his promises on issuing job calendar, mega DSC and filling of vacant constable posts, he said.

But the TDP always keeps its promises made to the people and at least 20 lakh jobs will be created by the coming government to be headed by N Chandrababu Naidu by inviting industries to the State on a large scale. Taking the merit of every individual into consideration the job opportunities will be provided to the youth, he added.

On learning about the suicides of farmers, he said that Jagan could not prevent the suicides in his own district and how anyone can expect that he will do something for the farming community in the State to check the suicides. He also regretted that women and the physically challenged too were being neglected by the YSRCP government.

Observing that the Chief Minister is doing great injustice to even private drivers and those who are in government service, including the APSRTC, Lokesh said that on learning about the problems being faced by various sections, Chandrababu Naidu has announced the Maha Sakthi programme.

Listing out various welfare schemes announced by the TDP to be implemented soon after the party is back in power, he said that even the reorganisation of the districts was done most unscientifically. The coming TDP government will merge Gudur into Nellore district as requested by the villagers of Varagali.

When the Tamminapatnam villagers raised problems being faced by them, Lokesh said that it is the duty of the State government to see to it that necessary compensation is paid for any project displaced but the Jagan government has miserably failed in the matter.

It is really unfortunate and the coming TDP government will certainly take necessary measures to solve the problems of the displaced.

Meanwhile, Lokesh’s padayatra entered Sarvepalli constituency in Nellore district on Friday night from Gudur. Former minister and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others welcomed Lokesh into the constituency.