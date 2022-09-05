Teachers' role crucial in nation building: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy asserted that the role of teachers is crucial in the nation building. Giving befitting honour to the teachers, MLA Chevireddy felicitated 1,150 teachers working in his constituency at Mahati Auditorium here on Sunday, on the occasion of birth anniversary of former President and a teacher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the nation.

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TTD advisory committee member Vemireddy Prasanthi, Chittoor MP Reddeppa, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, Joint Collector DK Balaji attended as guests.

Chevireddy presented new clothes to the teachers after felicitation. Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy said it is the teachers who were responsible for producing able and dynamic citizens for serving and building strong nation. On the eve of Teachers' Day, teachers working in the government schools of five mandals including Chandragiri, Ramachandrapuram, Tirupati Rural, Bhakarapeta and Pakala in the constituency were honoured. The MLA said education was the powerful tool for development and in eradication of poverty.

TTD EO Dharma Reddy appealed to the teachers to impart spiritualism along with education that help children to grow with moral and ethical values.

Explaining extensively about Bhagavad Geetha and others, Reddy stressed on the teachers to do their best in continuing the holy Guru Parampara i.e. selfless service of spreading education.

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy spoke on changes in the present education system. He also spoke about the government schools competing on par with the corporate schools in the state and described it as a good sign in the system.