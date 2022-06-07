Telugu Yuvatha seeks release of job calendar

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha state president Sriram Chinababu, general secretary A Ravi Naidu and others submitted a representation to the district collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy on Monday seeking steps to get industrial investments and to fill backlog posts. They met the collector during the Spandana programme and sought his intervention in the release of the job calendar to resolve the problems of unemployed youth.

They also sought to develop Tirupati as an IT hub. Speaking to the media, Sriram Chinababu said the youth in the state were resorting to suicides due to unemployment problem. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to fill the vacant 2.35 lakh posts soon after coming to power. But even after three years, the job calendar was not released so far, he pointed out. Though it was assured that mega DSC will be there every year, no notification has been issued till now, he criticised. Tirupati parliament Telugu Yuvatha general secretary Praneeth Yadav, Anand Goud, Madhu Seshadri, RP Srinivasulu, Prathap and Siva Choudary were present.