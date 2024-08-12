  • Menu
TG Dy CM offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara

TG Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members at Tirumala on Sunday
TG Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members at Tirumala on Sunday

Highlights

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala early morning on Sunday during Suprabhatha Seva.

Tirumala: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with his family members offered prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala early morning on Sunday during Suprabhatha Seva.

They were accorded a warm welcome by TTD officials at the entrance of the temple.

After having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the TG Deputy Chief Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam, prasadam of Lord, Sesha Vastram and Theertham at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Temple Dy EO Lokanadham and other officials were present.

