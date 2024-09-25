Those involved in adulteration of ghee will face stern punishment: BJP

Tirupati: BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy made a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of being ignorant of the spiritual heritage of Tirumala.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he raised serious allegations regarding the adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Srivari laddu, warning that those involved, regardless of their status, would face jail time. Bhanu Prakash Reddy criticised Jagan for appointing “atheists” such as Y V Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to key positions in the TTD during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2019 to 2024. The appointment of a non-IAS officer to the TTD Executive Officer position was another example.

He specifically accused the previous government of committing grave offenses against the Hindu community by tainting the sanctity of TTD. "The sacred Srivari laddu, which holds immense religious significance for Hindus was adulterated with cow fat and fish oil during the last administration, a crime that the Hindu society cannot forgive,” Reddy stated emotionally.

He also demanded a purification ceremony for the Srivari Pushkarini and the area around the Akhilandam, claiming that former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's immersion in the Pushkarini had desecrated it. Bhanu welcomed the recent FIR lodged against Bhumana for making political statements in Tirumala, urging the TTD to take similar action against anyone who engages in political activities at the temple. BJP Tirupati parliamentary convenor Kothapalli Ajay Kumar, party leaders Dr D Srihari Rao, Ponnaganti Bhaskar and others were present.