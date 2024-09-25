Live
- Posing as innocent even after court verdict is height of hypocrisy; K’taka BJP chief to CM
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
Just In
Those involved in adulteration of ghee will face stern punishment: BJP
Tirupati: BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy made a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of being...
Tirupati: BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy made a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of being ignorant of the spiritual heritage of Tirumala.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he raised serious allegations regarding the adulteration of ghee used in the sacred Srivari laddu, warning that those involved, regardless of their status, would face jail time. Bhanu Prakash Reddy criticised Jagan for appointing “atheists” such as Y V Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to key positions in the TTD during his tenure as Chief Minister from 2019 to 2024. The appointment of a non-IAS officer to the TTD Executive Officer position was another example.
He specifically accused the previous government of committing grave offenses against the Hindu community by tainting the sanctity of TTD. "The sacred Srivari laddu, which holds immense religious significance for Hindus was adulterated with cow fat and fish oil during the last administration, a crime that the Hindu society cannot forgive,” Reddy stated emotionally.
He also demanded a purification ceremony for the Srivari Pushkarini and the area around the Akhilandam, claiming that former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's immersion in the Pushkarini had desecrated it. Bhanu welcomed the recent FIR lodged against Bhumana for making political statements in Tirumala, urging the TTD to take similar action against anyone who engages in political activities at the temple. BJP Tirupati parliamentary convenor Kothapalli Ajay Kumar, party leaders Dr D Srihari Rao, Ponnaganti Bhaskar and others were present.