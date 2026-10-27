Three institutions plan roadmap to bridge academia–industry gap

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati and Dalhousie University, Canada, organised a Round Table Industry Conclave on Monday, as part of the Tri-Institutional Global Innovation Campus initiative.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana introduced the initiative and IISER Tirupati Director Prof Santanu Bhattacharya spoke about the partnership, while Matt Hebb, Vice-President (Strategic Engagement) at Dalhousie University, presented an overview of the university and its vision for the campus.

During the inaugural roundtable on ‘Strengthening Industry–Academia Interaction for Innovation’, industry leaders called for academic programmes that meet industry requirements, support start-ups and bridge the gap between educational qualifications and employers’ expectations. They stressed the need to update curricula in line with industry needs, improve students’ problem-solving skills and give greater importance to product development alongside manufacturing. They also recommended collaboration in skill development, validation and risk management.

The participants highlighted the role of academic institutions in building long-term industry partnerships. They also called for initiatives to address agricultural needs and train farmers to become entrepreneurs.Industry representatives from Suprajit Engineering, Centum Electronics, Biological E, Sea6 Energy, HiMedia Laboratories and other organisations took part in the discussion.

Representatives of the three institutions thanked the industry leaders for their suggestions and said a roadmap would be prepared to translate the ideas into changes in academic programmes. The conclave was coordinated by faculty members from IIT Tirupati and IISER Tirupati.