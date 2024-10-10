Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateswara appears on Surya Prabha Vahanam

Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavam is in full swing, captivating thousands of devotees who have gathered to witness the divine celebrations. On Thursday morning, the highlight of the day was a grand procession featuring the Surya Prabha vehicle, where Swami blessed the devotees lining the Mada streets.

The Suryaprabha, symbolizing the sun, embodies the essence of Tejonidhi - the healer of ailments and the source of life for nature. It is widely believed that the blessings of Srinivasa while on the Suryaprabha Vahanam will bestow devotees with good health, education, prosperity, and children.

As dusk approached, the festivities continued with Malayappa Swamy set to make a splendid appearance on the Chandraprabha Vahanam, extending his blessings and shelter to the throngs of devotees. Revered in Hindu mythology, the moon is a symbol associated with Lord Shiva, adding a unique significance to this evening's event.