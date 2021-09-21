  • Menu
Tirumala : Endowments Principal Secy Vani Mohan, 4 others take oath as TTD Board members

TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy presenting a laminated photo of Lord to Revenue (Endowments) Principal Secretary and Endowments Commissioner Vani Mohan after she took oath as TTD Trust Board ex-officio member, in Tirumala on Monday

Principal Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) and the Commissioner of Endowments Department G Vani Mohan took oath as ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board in both the capacities at Srivari temple in Tirumala on Monday.

The Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy administered the oath of office at Bangaru Vakili. Later she had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy followed by Vedaasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine.

The Additional EO presented her Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru and Coffee Table book on Tirumala temple.

Newly appointed TTD trust board members Jeevan Reddy, MLA (Telangana) M Ramulu, K Rambhupal Reddy (Kanyam, Kurnool district YSRCP MLA), B Lakshminarayana also took oath as TTD Trust Board members in Tirumala on Monday.

They were rendered Vedasirvachanam and offered Theertha Prasadams and Srivari photo by Additional EO. Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu, Lokanatham, Sudharani and others were also present.

