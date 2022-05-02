  • Menu
Tirumala: German Ambassador Walter J Linder worships Lord Venkateswara

German Ambassador Walter J Linder after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday
Highlights

Walter J Linder says he is overwhelmed by the serene and spiritual ambience on the holy hills

Tirumala: German Ambassador to India Walter J Linder on Monday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The Ambassador who was on his maiden visit to the hilltop templetown, after darshan said he was overwhelmed by the serene and spiritual ambience on the holy hills.

Expressing his immense pleasure on his temple visit, he said he was much impressed by the clean and hygienic environs at the shrine, temple precincts and everywhere outside the temple.

