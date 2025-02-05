Tirumala: Lakhs witness Vahana Sevas on Ratha Saptami

Tirumala: Lakhs of devotees converged to witness the grandeur of Sri Malayappa Swamy on Saptha Vahanams from dawn to dusk on the occasion of Radhasapthami at Tirumala on Tuesday.

The devotees who occupied all the galleries since the wee hours, complimented the TTD for pilgrim-friendly arrangements including continuous provision of Annaprasadam, drinking water, beverages, Sundal, biscuits and above all the German sheds which provided them shade and protection from inclement weather conditions.

After the Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva, TTD Chairman B R Naidu along with a few board members, EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam and CVSO in-charge Manikantha personally inspected the galleries and interacted with the devotees to receive their feedback.

Terming the facilities as “Never Before”, the devotees unanimously lauded the services of TTD.

Chintamani from Madurai, Chennammal from Ranipet, Devaki from Coimbatore, Basavanna from Mulabagul of Karnataka, Anuj from Mumbai besides Sulochana from Vizag, Vijalakshmi from Nellore, Vijaya from Tirupati all hailed the TTD for providing the devotees with variety of Annaprasadams starting from morning till the completion of Vahanams in the evening.

The sanitation and cleanliness received a huge applause from devotees besides security measures.

The toilets were perfectly maintained. Hats off to the services of Srivari Sevaks who have rendered services at the galleries right from 4 am till the completion of all the Vahana Sevas, the devotees complimented.

The devotees also praised the medical services provided in mobile battery cars.

On the other hand the Chairman attributed the stupendous success to the planned and co-ordinated teamwork of TTD, Vigilance and Security, Police and Srivari Sevaks. He said with this inspiration they would make much better arrangements in the future keeping in view the larger benefit of devotees.

Among the board members, Panabaka Lakshmi, Santaram and Sada Siva Rao were also present.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Manikantha and other officers were also present.