Tirumala: Seva tickets online quota from June 19

Tirumala: The Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets electronic DIP registrations for the month of September will be available for registrations with effect from 10 am on June 19 to 10 am June 21. The registration is for Suprabatham, Thimala, Archana and other sevas which will be allotted through electronic dip to those registered.

The Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the sevas like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be available for booking from 10 am June 22 while the Angapradakshinam tokens will be available for booking at 10 am June 23.

The online seva (virtual participation) and connected darshan quota for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas in Tirumala temple will be released at 3 pm on June 22.

The annual Pavitrotsavams will be conducted from August 27 to 29 and the seva tickets will be released online on June 22 at 10 am. The devotees are requested to make note of the these details and book their darshan and seva tickets only on TTD official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in