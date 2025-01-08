Tirumala Srivari Kalyanaratham Depart for Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

The Srivari Kalyanaratham has begun its journey to the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, with a ceremonial send-off at the Srivari temple in Tirumala. TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdhary presided over the event, performing special pujas before hoisting the flag to mark the auspicious occasion.

Speaking to attendees, Chowdhary announced the establishment of a model temple for Lord Venkateswara on a two-and-a-half-acre site in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Devotees will be able to take part in the Swami Varish Darshan from January 13 to February 26. Regular Kainkaryams will be conducted at the model temple, alongside special Kalyanotsava Sevas on January 18, 26, February 3, and 12. In preparation for the influx of devotees, Choudhary also revealed that 150 staff members have been appointed to ensure smooth operations during the event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, set to run from January 13 to February 26, is expected to attract an estimated 40 crore devotees from across India and around the world. In anticipation of this unprecedented turnout, the Indian Railways has made extensive logistical arrangements, planning to operate 13,000 trains over the 50-day period. Of these, 10,000 will be regular services while 3,000 are designated as special trains. Services will commence 2-3 days prior to the Mela and continue for a similar period afterwards.

The Railways will additionally run 560 ring trains connecting significant holy sites, including routes between Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Varanasi, among others. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, over 560 ticket counters will be established at nine railway stations throughout the Prayagraj region.

In light of the expected millions of attendees, more than 18,000 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and State Railway Police will be deployed to maintain safety and security during the event. North Central Railway General Manager Upendra announced the creation of an observation room at Prayagraj Junction, equipped with essential medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and ECG machines, ensuring that medical assistance is readily available for passengers.

As preparations continue, authorities are committed to providing a safe and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees at this grand event.