Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy inspects first ghat road

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Monday inspected the first ghat road and interacted with the pilgrims on TTD services. Due to the recent heavy downpour in Tirupati area more so in Seshachalam hill ranges, boulders fell due to landslides in few places on the ghat road.

Against this backdrop, the TTD chairman inspected some areas on the ghat road including the place where the pedestrian pilgrims also have to walk for one km on the same road up to Mokalimitta point to go Tirumala, where rainwater is cascading from the steep rocks of the hill near Akkagarla Gudi. He examined whether there are any chances of the boulders and rocks slipping due to the flow of water.

Later, he interacted with the pilgrims, who are trekking Tirumala through Alipiri footpath and asked them about various amenities being provided by TTD all along the footpath and online darshan system. The devotees expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements by TTD. Later, he visited Gomandiram at Alipiri and instructed the concerned staff to complete fencing, arch works at a fast pace.

He also directed the officials to erect information boards on Go puja, Gopradakshina being performed in the Gomandiram which was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao was also present.