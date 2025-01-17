Tirumanjanam, Chakrasnanam held at Maha Kumbha Mela

TTD organised the Snapana Tirumanjanam programme at Dashaswamedha Ghat in Prayagraj in Maha Kumbha Mela in a grand manner on Thursday.

A team of priests led by Venugopala Deekshitulu, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple, performed the Tirumanjanam ceremony of Sri Srinivasa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi on the banks of the holy Ganga river.

Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandalwood paste.

The devotees witnessed the entire ceremony with religious ecstasy.

On the occasion, Vedic scholars recited Pancha Suktams, including Sri Suktam, Bhusuktam, Nila Suktam, Purusha Suktam and Narayana Suktam.

After abhishekam, the idols were decorated with tulsi garlands.

Subsequently, the anthropomorphic form of Lord, Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was carried into the river Ganga amidst the playing of Mangala Vaidyams and chanting of Vedic mantras.

There, the special puja and Harti were offered to Sri Chakratalwar and Chakrasana Mahotsavam was held.

HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath, DyEO Guna Bhushan Reddy, superintendent Guru Rajaswamy and other officers participated in the programme.