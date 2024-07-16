Tirupati: 3-day Jyestabhishekam to begin today

Tirupati: The annual Jyestabhishekam will be observed at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple from July 16 to 18.

On the first day Kavacha Divandam, the second day Kavacha Pratista and on the final day Kavacha Samarpana will be observed.

Everyday there will be Snapana Tirumanjanam in the morning and Veddhi Utsavam in the evening.