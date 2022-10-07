Tirupati: 3rd phase of Srinivasa Sethu to be completed by January

Tirupati: The much-delayed elevated corridor Srinivasa Sethu works will be completed by January 2024. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has announced that the third phase works are going on and will be completed in the next few months and bring down the traffic woes in Tirupati city.

He formally inaugurated the second phase works of the Srinivasa Sethu from Karakambadi road to Kapilatheertham through Leelamahal junction on Wednesday along with local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and MP Dr M Gurumoorthy.

Travelling on the newly opened flyover, the Chairman said it would facilitate devotees coming from Vijayawada, Chennai and Hyderabad to reach Kapilatheertham enroute to Alipiri without traffic issues in the city. Once the third phase is completed, the citizens will be completely free from traffic problems.

MLA Karunakar Reddy said the two phases of Srinivasa Sethu could have been completed with the special initiation of the TTD Chairman. In the same pace, the third phase works starting from Tiruchanur road will be completed speedily for the convenience of people.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was expected to inaugurate the second phase of the flyover during his visit to the city on September 27-28 which could not be materialised. TTD has to bear Rs 458.28 crore while Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited has to spend Rs 225.72 crore out of the Rs 533 crore project in the ratio of 67:33. The first phase of the project from Srinivasam to Kapilatheertham was inaugurated in February this year.

Rangaswamy of AFCONS which has taken up the construction of the project, deputy mayors Mudra Narayana and Abhinay Reddy, municipal Corporation superintending engineer T Mohan, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar and others were present on the occasion.