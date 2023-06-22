  • Menu
Tirupati: 42 Viswam students selected for Navodaya Vidyalayas

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Highlights

The results of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance examination held on April 29, 2023 for the academic year 2023-2024 at the national level have been released on Wednesday.

Tirupati: The results of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance examination held on April 29, 2023 for the academic year 2023-2024 at the national level have been released on Wednesday.

In these results 42 students from Viswam including K Harshit, B Chandu Prajwal, G Karthikadyuti, B Hemanth Kumar, P Gnananendra Reddy, M Theertha , T P Raj Priyan, J Shasank, Praneet, A Nikhil Maneesh have secured the seats, said Coaching Federation of India State vice-president and Chairman of Viswam Educational Institutions Dr N Viswanatha Reddy.

The students were congratulated by Academic Director N Viswa Chandan Reddy, correspondent N Thulasi Viswanath and other staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwanatha Reddy said that for the past 33 years, the students of Viswam have achieved the best marks and ranks along with the best results at the national level .

