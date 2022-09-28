Tirupati: 48 tourism hotels to become star hotels soon

Tirupati: Minister for tourism RK Roja said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced 2023 as the year of 'Visit AP'. Participating in the World Tourism Day celebrations held at Shilparamam here on Tuesday, she said that it shows the government's commitment to give priority for tourism sector which only yields revenue to the exchequer, happiness to the people and job opportunities for youth.

Noting this year's theme 'Rethinking Tourism', she said that celebrating tourism day is taking a fresh look at the tourism opportunities and exploring new avenues. There are enormous opportunities to develop the tourism sector in the state as it has various natural beauties, historical monuments, forest resorts and vast coastal area among other things.

Though the tourism sector collapsed during the pandemic, steps are being taken to push it with double speed. Various tourism destinations will be developed to attract even foreign tourists. For the development of the tourism industry, all the necessary approvals will be provided through a single window system maintaining transparency. Roja recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated GIS web portal to easily identify various tourism destinations in the state.

With the help of the Central government, focus will be laid on eco-tourism development. Soon, 48 tourism hotels in the state will be made star hotels. On this occasion, awards were presented to hoteliers, chefs and tourism agencies who rendered exemplary services. Cultural programmes were arranged which received thunderous applause from the audiences.

In this state level programme, AP Tourism Development Corporation CEO Kannababu, chairman Varaprasad Reddy, deputy CEO Ramudu, collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Shilparamam CEO Shyam Mohan Reddy, joint collector D K Balaji, tourism executive director Malreddy, APTDC Tirupati DVM M Giridhar Reddy, Shilparamam AO Khadarvalli and other officials participated.