Tirupati: Aarogya Suraksha camps towards health for all begin

Tirupati: The 45-day mega drive towards ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’ through Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme formally began in the State on Saturday.



In Tirupati, it was held at MR Palli UPHC which was attended by the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and others. This flagship programme of the state government was aimed at taking healthcare to the doorstep of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that under the scheme every house will be surveyed to know the health condition of households. After identifying those having any diseases, they will be treated at the special health camps. As part of this, seven types of tests will be held for everyone. Specialist doctors’ treatment will be provided for diseases like BP, diabetes, anaemia, malaria, dengue and medicines will be given. The main thrust of the programme is to monitor the health till the disease is cured. Volunteers were asked to visit every house in their limits and educate the households on the Aarogya Suraksha programme. Wide publicity has to be made on the Aarogyasri scheme which covers more than 3,000 diseases and the details of network hospitals. The people should be educated on how to get treatment under Aarogyasri.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that health secretaries, volunteers and ANMs should visit every household and collect the health data of members. The civic corporation will conduct division wise camps to provide proper treatment. As such, the first camp at MR Palli UPSC covered 18,19,20,21 and 22 divisions and the people should make use of such camps in other divisions which will be held in coming days. Under the scheme, the ANMs should form into two groups to conduct tests to people in their area, prepare case sheets and bring them to the camps by giving them the details. Aarogya Suraksha state nodal officer Dr Rama Devi, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, corporation deputy commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Ruia hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Corporator Aarani Sandhya and others attended.