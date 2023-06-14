Tirupati: Ban imposed on bike races, rash driving in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The district police initiated a series of measures to prevent mishaps in Tirupati and Tirumala including the ghat road as well as on the national highway meandering through Tirupati area.

SP P Parameswara Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with senior police officials on the preventive and precautionary measures to check accidents on highways, in the city and also on the ghat roads. Special measures were proposed including CC cameras at all vulnerable curve and hairpin bends, sign boards alerting vehicle riders at accident-prone zones.

Directing the police to deal with iron hand against bike racing, the current fashion among youth, triple riding, rash driving and also drunk driving, the SP also stressed on enhancing the awareness among the public on the imperative need of adhering to traffic rules which is paramount for containing accidents.

A total ban on bike race, drunk driving and rash driving will come into force from Wednesday in the city, he said ordering the police officials to seize the vehicles of those violating the ban.

On the national highway with the help of the authorities concerned, `black spots’ will be identified for setting up radium stickers and caution boards to alert the people, the SP said.

Keeping in view the national highway extension and widening works going on in the district, the SP wanted the police to coordinate with national highway authorities for road diversion, speed breakers and road crossing sign boards where ever required and also regular inspection on the highway to contain `hit and run’ cases and also illegal activities like smuggling. Strict measures should be taken up to ensure smooth flow of vehicles at all busy junctions on the national highway including Avilala 150 bypass, Ramanujapalli check-post, Tanapalli cross and also to prevent youth bike racing on Srinivasa Sethu flyover in the city, he said.

Seeking the officials to be tough on those occupying footpaths hindering public movement, he directed the police in the city to regulate the traffic at all shopping malls and commercial centres and rope in the shop managements in providing parking.

Seeking the citizens compliance to traffic rules, the SP said all those coming on the road must follow the traffic norms and directed the police to keep a watch through the CC camera on triple riding, one way violation etc. and issue challans.

Not sparing the police, SP told them to stop talking on mobiles which should be used sparsely and if only essential and be more alert and attentive while on duty.

Stating that the police were contemplating an action plan with the support of TTD to make ghat road journey more safe and secure, he said the public on their part should follow the precautionary measures stipulated by police to reduce accidents on the ghat roads.

The motorists while coming down from Tirumala on the first ghat road should be more cautious at curves Nos. 30, 29, 24, 6, 5 and 4 and run the vehicle slowly, the SP said, reminding that there should not be overtaking of the vehicles and use of mobile phones while driving.

The devotees should also avoid stopping vehicles for taking photos, selfies on the ghat road and also over speeding. In case of any emergency the pilgrims may contact phone No. 0877-226333, he said. Additional SPs Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, Muniramaiah, traffic DSPs and others were present.