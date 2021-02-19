Tirupati: Bhagavad Gita for all humans, not limited to any faith

Tirupati: Speakers at a function held for the release of a book on Bhagavad Gita written in Telugu by former IAS officer P Krishnaiah here on Thursday opined that the holy Bhagavad Gita is for all humans as it offers solution to every problem that confronts mankind on the globe. They also stressed on renewed efforts to take the essence of Gita to the people to help them find a way out to come out of their worries and troubles.

Releasing the book, TTD Executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said that Bhagavad Gita Parayanam and mass chanting of the slokas from the holy book helped to instill confidence among the TTD officials and staff as well as boosted the morale of the people in general to be able to cope with the most difficult times of Covid pandemic. The series of spiritual events focusing on the mass chanting of various Hindu holy texts including Sundarakanda Parayanam and Virat Parvam from the epics Ramayana and Mahabarath on the Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala that was telecast worldwide through SVBC saw the rejuvenation of spiritualism and values coming to the rescue of people at large in the tough pandemic days.

ISKCON temple Tirupati head Revathiraman Das received the first copy of Telugu Gita.

Retired IPS officer Dr K Aravinda Rao said that though umpteen books on Bhagavad Gita came out in various languages covering more and more people worldwide, there is no enduring mechanism to reach the people with the essence of Gita, underlying the need to evolve a sustained system for spreading Gita in the society. Noted scholar Samudrala Lakshmaiah and Avadhanam expert Medasani Mohan dwelled at length on the merit of Krishnaiah's Telugu book which they said is surely more effective in the sense to make people understand spirit of Lord Krishna teachings in Gita as it was written in a simple and lucid manner easy for even a layman to absorb it.

The author Krishnaiah who has the credit of translating the famous Tamil Thirukkural of poet Thirvalluvar said that his Sanskrit background and following the Gita written by various great scholars helped him to see the Telugu book come out clearly and understandable to everyone.