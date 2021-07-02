Tirupati: Bhumana all praise for selfless services of doctors in pandemic

Tirupati: National Doctors' Day was celebrated recognising the great services of legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy commemorating his birth and death anniversaries on Thursday. At a programme organised by Indian Medical Association (IMA) Tirupati branch at SV Medical College, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy participated as chief guest and lauded the invaluable services of doctors in saving lives.

Saying that with the modern advancements in the field of medicine, the fight against Covid has become effective and successful, he said that doctors have been working relentlessly and no words can describe their selfless services. Medical profession is undoubtedly the noble field among any other sector. It will be very difficult to think of human existence without doctors' services.

The MLA appreciated the services of IMA under its president Dr Rayapu Ramesh which conducted more than 1,000 medical camps and about 2,000 blood donation camps. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy opined that the sacrifices of doctors are to be remembered by everyone for long. The CM has been initiating various measures to strengthen the medical field in the state.

On the occasion, the MP Gurumoorthy and MLA felicitated city Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Dr Rayapu Ramesh and Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi. Dr Armugam, Dr S Subba Rao, Dr A Jeevan Babu and other doctors took part in the programme.

At a programme held at SVIMS during the day, Director Dr B Vengamma recalled the contributions of Dr BC Roy. The services of doctors and healthcare workers during the Covid pandemic were unforgettable. The pandemic has taught so many lessons to the field of medicine. Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr Siddarth Kumar, Dr Aparna Bitla, Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Sridhar Babu and others took part. She felicitated Dr Ram Saran and Dr Venkateswarlu on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association has conducted a voluntary blood donation camp at Ruia blood bank which was dedicated to the Covid martyrs. It was held to create awareness about violence against the doctors.