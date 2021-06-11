Tirupati: Bhumana asks villagers to eradicate ganja menace

Tirupati: Continuing his fight against sale and distribution of intoxications in the pilgrim city, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday took up extensive walkathon, meeting people at Jeevakona and Sathayanarayanapuram, a predominantly labour area located at forest fringe. In his two-hour-long campaign, in the area, which is also suspected one of the main centres where the clandestine sale and distribution of the intoxications like ganja going on, Karunakar Reddy called upon the residents to eliminate the menace and appealed to youth not to fall prey to vices which spoil their lives. During his recent inspections to various localities on the implementation of lockdown during pandemic time, Bhumana spotted many youth in an inebriated condition shouting together acting in a most unruly manner much to his shock and surprise.

Moved by the sorrowful plight of youth, the next day itself, the MLA met with Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu and explained his bitter experiences and sought him to deal with the problem with iron hand. Not contended with that, Reddy began his inspection at various localities on foot where allegedly sale and distribution of ganja and other products are going on, beginning with Scavenger colony on Wednesday, a predominantly health workers area in the city located near Municipal office.

The residents also poured out their woes including youth addicting to vices much to their worry.

He went to secluded places in forest fringe Jeevakona area on Thursday where he saw many empty liquor bottles.

Speaking to media, Bhumana said that he was determined to make the pilgrim city ganja and gutka-free upholding its sanctity.

He expressed his deep anguish over the availability of toxic products and said it is the time to everyone including political parties leaders by keeping aside their party agenda in the interest of the future generations to involve in this noble task of making temple city free from them.