Tirupati : BJP to intensify protests against government after June 28

Tirupati : Intensifying stir to press the government to resolve the issues of farmers, students and unemployed youth, BJP state body is planning to organise protest programmes across the state after chalk out action plan in a state-level working committee meeting scheduled on June 28 in Vijayawada.

The saffron party state leadership also decided to launch a state-level agitation programme at all Collectorates on June 25 under the aegis of BJP Yuvajana Morcha demanding the government to fulfil its promise of providing 2.4 lakh jobs to jobless youth.

Addressing media at party office here on Thursday, BJP state general secretary Suryanarayana Raju said as the government remaining silent on the farmers and others issues in the state, the BJP will chalk out the action plan at state-level meeting to be held on June 28 to intensify the agitation.

He added even the state government not providing remunerative price to paddy farmers as finalised by the Centre which is Rs 1,401 per 75 kg bag.