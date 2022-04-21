Tirupati: Cake cutting, blood donation camps mark Naidu's birthday fete

Tirupati: TDP leaders and cadre celebrated the 73rd birthday of its national president N Chandrababu Naidu by organising various programmes here on Wednesday. Party Tirupati constituency in-charge and former MLA M Suguna, Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav and other leaders participated in the programmes. At a programme organised at Town club circle, the leaders cut a huge birthday cake. They cut another cake at the SV University administrative building. They broke 393 coconuts at Alipiri and offered special prayers to the Lord in which Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu also took part. Later, a blood donation camp was held at the party office near Kapilatheertham. Annadanam programme has been organised at Jaganmatha Church on KT Road and at Ruia hospital.

The programme was also held at Tirupati parliamentary office at Auto Nagar where Narasimha Yadav cut the cake. He erected huge hoardings of Naidu in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders recalled the contributions of Chandrababu Naidu to the state and wished that he should come back to power to safeguard the interests of people. The celebrations were held in other constituencies as well in which the party cadre participated enthusiastically.

Party leaders Dr Sipai Subramanyam, Sura Sudhakar Reddy, Ramana, Pushphavati Yadav, Dampuri Bhaskar Yadav, P Sridhar Varma, Corporator RC Munikrishna, Hemanth Royal, Sadasivam, BL Sanjay, Karanam Sandeep and others participated in the programmes in Tirupati.