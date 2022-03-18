Tirupati: Call to make 'Rana Bheri' a grand success on March 19

Tirupati: BJP leaders are gearing up for the successful conduct of its 'Rana Bheri' to be held in Kadapa on March 19.

In connection with this, the party leaders released 'Chalo Kadapa' poster at party office here on Thursday to mobilise campaign to make the programme a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas said even after two years of coming to power, the YSRCP yet to take concrete steps for development of backward Rayalaseema. They also said the party was organising 'Rana Bheri' to mount pressure on government to come out with required measures for the development of region.

They lamented the people of Rayalaseema who voted for Jaganmohan Reddy government believing his false promises, were utterly betrayed by him.

The saffron leaders said the water was at present reaching to 7.98 lakh acres in the region against 90 lakh acres of cultivable land but the government records are saying the water is supplied to 19.27 lakh acres. Listing out the demands including allocation of funds for Gandrevula Reservoir construction, to construct RDS parallel canal from Melaganuru of Kurnool district, the leaders sought people from all sections to join the protest from Chittoor district. BJP leaders Kothapalli Ajayakumar, Mohan, Venkatamuni , Kanchukommala Viswanath, Subbu Yadav and Naveen Royal were present.