Tirupati: Canara Bank organises cybercrime awareness programme

Tirupati: As per RBI guidelines and under the instructions of Canara Bank Head Office, the Canara Bank Circle Office, Tirupati has organised an awareness programme on digital frauds here on Friday. Circle Office Head and General Manager IP Mitantaya inaugurated a mobile van to spread awareness.

Citizens were advised not to share personal and banking details with strangers. In case of cybercrime, they can dial the toll-free number 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance.

Following the van launch, a walkathon was conducted to further raise awareness. Canara Bank Circle DGM GN Murthy, Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, and all Circle Office staff actively participated in the programme.