Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy cuts 250 kg cake on his birthday

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy birthday was celebrated by party leaders and followers in his village Tummalagunta on the city outskirts on Monday.

Marking the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy cut a huge 250 kg cake brought by his followers led by Raghunatha Reddy amidst party leaders and family members including his parents.

Nagari MLA R K Roja, MLC Y Sreenivasulu Reddy and leaders and activists from Chandragiri constituency turned up in big numbers at Reddy's residence to greet him.

Reddy began his day with performing special poojas in Tummalagunta Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple and received blessings from Veda pandits.

On the occasion, party activists and followers organised Annadanam and distributed fruits in several places in Chandragiri constituency.