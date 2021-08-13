Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy donates Rs 17 lakh for Saibaba temple construction

Tirupati: Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday donated Rs 17 lakh to the construction of Saibaba temple taken up by film actor Mohan Babu at his Sri Vidyanikethan Engineering College at Rangampeta, 20 km from here.

Reddy met Mohan Babu at the college and handed over the donation and assured to provide more assistance.

Thanking Reddy, Mohan Babu said that the donation would be used for laying marble stones at the shrine. Later, at a function, Bhaskar Reddy flagged off an ambulance newly acquired for Chandragiri area hospital.

Reddy thanked Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Natvani for providing the required amount for the purchase of an ambulance with advanced facilities from his MPLADS, responding to his request.

He said he came into contact with Natvni which later blossomed into friendship when he worked as a general agent for Natvani during the polling for the Rajya Sabha election.